PM resists speculation on state pension age rise but does not rule it out

Liz Truss said she would ‘do what it takes’ to address the economic headwinds facing the UK.

Ben Hatton
Tuesday 04 October 2022 11:53
Prime Minister Liz Truss (Jacob King/PA)
Prime Minister Liz Truss (Jacob King/PA)
(PA Wire)

The Prime Minister did not rule out raising the state pension age as she sought to resist speculating on “all kinds of decisions that haven’t yet been made”.

But addressing a question on the issue, Liz Truss also said she would “do what it takes” to address the economic headwinds facing the UK.

The state pension age is currently 66.

Two further increases are currently set out in legislation: a gradual rise to 67 between 2026 and 2028, and a gradual rise to 68 between 2044 and 2046.

But a review is currently under way.

Reviewed every six years, the latest was launched in December last year, and the findings are due to be published no later than May 2023.

With the Prime Minister under pressure to balance the books, she was asked by broadcasters in Birmingham whether she will end up raising the state pension age beyond 67.

Ms Truss responded: “You’re asking me to speculate about all kinds of decisions that haven’t yet been made.

“What’s first of all important is that we dealt with the energy prices people were facing. We’ve helped to curb inflation through that intervention.

“We’ve reduced taxes to get the economy growing.

“We’re going to be doing economic reforms in areas like moving faster with building projects, moving faster with transport projects to get the economy going.

“And that is what we need to do because we are facing a very difficult international situation, a slowing global economy.

“So yes, I will do what it takes to fix those issues.”

