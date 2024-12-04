Police investigate claims that Boohoo bosses were stalked – reports

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Boohoo executives have allegedly been the victims of stalking and surveillance outside their offices and homes, according to reports.

Police in Manchester and Kent are investigating stalking offences, including ones involving “serious alarm and distress”, which The Times reported were aimed at several senior Boohoo bosses.

Boohoo chief executive Dan Finley, former boss John Lyttle and co-founder Mahmud Kamani were allegedly followed by men on public transport and in other public spaces in recent months.

Mr Lyttle allegedly found two trespassers on his property, and Mr Kamani was reportedly assaulted by one of the people.

An investigation is ongoing around stalking involving serious alarm/distress with no arrests made at this stage Greater Manchester Police

The incidents reportedly happened in Kent and Manchester.

Executives were also allegedly watched from outside their homes and unregistered surveillance equipment was found outside Boohoo’s Manchester headquarters on November 13, according to the report.

A spokesman for Kent Police said officers were “investigating reported stalking offences including at locations within the Sevenoaks area. Inquiries are ongoing and there have been no arrests”.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said: “An investigation is ongoing around stalking involving serious alarm/distress with no arrests made at this stage.”

Police declined to comment on whether individuals linked to any named organisation were being investigated or believed to be responsible.

The claims come amid an escalating boardroom row between Boohoo and Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group, which holds a 28% stake in the fast fashion firm.

Mr Ashley had been seeking to install himself as Boohoo’s chief executive after Mr Lyttle stepped down.

After Mr Finley was chosen instead, Frasers urged Boohoo shareholders to oust Mr Kamani instead and replace him with Mr Ashley as chairman.

Boohoo recently said its half-year losses tripled, before raising about £39.3 million through an investor cash call.

In October, the troubled retailer announced plans for a strategic review, sparking speculation about a potential break-up of the business.

Boohoo also includes the brands PrettyLittleThing, Dorothy Perkins, Burton, Warehouse, Wallis, Oasis and Coast.

A Boohoo spokesman said: “It would be inappropriate to comment whilst a police investigation is ongoing.”