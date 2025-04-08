Post Office: Full list of 108 branches being offloaded
The process could see the sites taken over by other businesses, while others could face closure as franchises are moved to different premises.
The Post Office has revealed plans to hand over its remaining directly-owned branches to franchisees by the autumn.
It confirmed that it is offloading 108 crown branches which are currently directly owned and run by the company.
Below is a list of all the branches that will be affected:
Aldwych – LondonBaker Street – LondonBangor – Main Street, Bangor, WalesBarnes Green – Lee Road, ManchesterBarnet – High Street, Barnet, LondonBelfast City – Bridge Street, Belfast, Northern IrelandBexhill On Sea – Devonshire Square, Bexhill-on-Sea, East SussexBideford – The Quay, Bideford, DevonBirmingham – Pinfold Street, BirminghamBransholme – A Goodhart Road, Bransholme, East YorkshireBreck Road – The Mall, Breck Road, LiverpoolBridlington – Quay Road, Bridlington, East YorkshireBrixton – Ferndale Road, Brixton, LondonBroadway – LondonCaernarfon – Castle Square, Caernarfon, WalesCambridge City – St Andrew Street, CambridgeCanning Town – Barking Road, LondonChester Le Street – Front Street, Chester Le Street, County DurhamCosham – High Street, Cosham, HampshireCricklewood – Cricklewood Broadway, LondonCrossgates – Austhorpe Road, Crossgates, West YorkshireCroydon – High Street, Croydon, LondonDereham – Quebec Street, Dereham, NorfolkDidsbury Village – Albert Hill Street, Didsbury, Greater ManchesterDunraven Place – Wyndham Street, Bridgend, WalesEast Dulwich – Lordship Lane, LondonEccles – Church Street, Eccles, Greater ManchesterEdinburgh City – Waverley Mall, EdinburghFurness House – Dalton Road, Barrow-in-Furness, CumbriaGlasgow – West Nile Street, GlasgowGloucester – Kings Square, Gloucester, GloucestershireGolders Green – Finchley Road, LondonGreat Portland Street – LondonGrimsby – Victoria Street, Grimsby, LincolnshireHaddington – Court Street, Haddington, ScotlandHampstead – Hampstead High Street, LondonHarlesden – Wendover Road, Harlesden, Greater LondonHarold Hill – Farnham Road, Romford, Greater LondonHigh Holborn – LondonHoundsditch – White Kennet Street, LondonHyde – Market Place, Hyde, Greater ManchesterInverness – Queensgate, Inverness, ScotlandIslington – Upper Street, Islington, LondonKendal – Stricklandgate, Kendal, CumbriaKennington Park – Kennington Road, LondonKensington – Kensington High Street, LondonKettering – Lower Street, Kettering, NorthamptonshireKilburn – Kilburn High Road, LondonKingsbury – Kingsbury Road, LondonKingsland High Street – LondonKirkwall – Junction Road, Kirkwall, ScotlandKnightsbridge – Raphael Street, LondonLeigh – Silk Street, Leigh, Greater ManchesterLeighton Buzzard – Church Square, Leighton Buzzard, BedfordshireLiskeard – The Parade, Liskeard, CornwallLondon Bridge – Borough High Street, LondonLondonderry – Custom House Street, Londonderry, Northern IrelandLower Edmonton – South Mall, Edmonton Green, Greater LondonLupus Street – Greater LondonMatlock – Bank Road, Matlock, DerbyshireMelville Road – Melville Road, Hove, East SussexMerthyr Tydfil – John Street, Merthyr Tydfil, WalesMilton Keynes – Midsummer Boulevard, Milton Keynes, BuckinghamshireMorecambe – Victoria Street, Morecambe, LancashireMorley – Queens Street, Morley, West YorkshireMount Pleasant – Rosebery Avenue, LondonMutley – Mutley Plain, Plymouth, DevonNailsea – Crown Glass Place, Nailsea, SomersetNewquay – East Street, Newquay, CornwallNewtownards – Frances Street, Newtownards, Northern IrelandNortholt – Mandeville Road, Northolt, LondonOld Swan – Prescot Road, LiverpoolOswestry – Willow Street, Oswestry, ShropshireOxford – St Aldates, OxfordPaddington Quay – Praed Street, LondonPaignton – Torquay Road, Paignton, DevonPort Talbot – Station Road, Port Talbot, WalesPortsmouth – Slindon Street, Portsmouth, HampshirePoulton Le Fylde – Teanlowe Centre, Poulton-le-Fylde, LancashirePrestwich – Kingswood Road, Prestwich, Greater ManchesterRaynes Park – Amity Grove, LondonRedditch – Threadneedle House, Alcester Street, Redditch, WorcestershireRoman Road – Roman Road, Bethnal Green, LondonRomsey – Church Street, Romsey, HampshireRotherham – Bridgegate, Rotherham, South YorkshireSalford City – Rossall Way, Salford, Greater ManchesterSaltcoats – Chapelwell Street, Saltcoats, ScotlandSouth Ockendon – Derwent Parade, South Ockendon, EssexSouth Shields – King Street, South Shields, Tyne and WearSpringburn Way – Springburn Way, GlasgowSt Johns – Albion Street, Leeds, West YorkshireSt Peters Street – St Peters Street, St Albans, HertfordshireStamford – All Saints Place, Stamford, LincolnshireStamford Hill – LondonStockport – Great Underbank, Stockport, Greater ManchesterStornoway – Francis Street, Stornoway, Isle of LewisStroud – Russell Street, Stroud, GloucestershireSunderland City – Fawcett Street, Sunderland, Tyne and WearTeignmouth – Den Road, Teignmouth, DevonThe City Of London – Eastcheap, LondonThe Markets – New York Street, Leeds, West YorkshireVauxhall Bridge Road – LondonWealdstone – Headstone Drive, Harrow, Greater LondonWestbourne – Seamoor Road, Bournemouth, DorsetWester Hailes – Westside Plaza, EdinburghWindsor – Peascod Street, Windsor, BerkshireWorlds End – Kings Road, LondonYate Sodbury – South Parade, Yate, Gloucestershire