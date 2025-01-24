Pound rises amid private sector growth, pulling FTSE 100 down from record highs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The FTSE 100 lost ground on Friday to end the week in the red despite having posted several record highs in recent days.

London’s blue-chip index dropped 63 points to finish the day at 8,502, or a 0.7% fall.

The FTSE 100 slumped partly because of a rise in the value of the pound following stronger-than-expected UK economic news.

Many of the companies on the index are internationally focused, meaning it typically has an inverse relationship to the value of sterling.

Private sector growth edged up in the opening weeks of January, according to a survey of businesses released on Friday, beating many economists’ expectations.

The poll also found that business costs were rising, optimism was falling and the jobs market was weakening – but the unexpected growth pushed sterling higher against the dollar.

The pound was 1.14% up against the dollar by the afternoon, at 1.249. It was 0.2% up against the euro at 1.189.

In Europe, France’s Cac 40 closed 0.4% higher and in Frankfurt the Dax was down 0.1%.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 was flat and Dow Jones had fallen 0.1% shortly after UK markets had closed.

In company news, Burberry reported a dip in sales over the festive period as it said it was moving with “urgency” to turn the business around and return to profit.

The global fashion house, founded in England in 1856, said the UK was the “under-performer” in terms of its markets around the world.

Burberry launched a £40 million cost-cutting programme in November after sinking into a loss.

In an update to shareholders on Friday, it said there were early signs that the turnaround plan was starting to pay off.

Shares gained 10% amid traders’ optimism about the turnaround effort.

Meanwhile, water giant Severn Trent said it plans to hand shareholders a higher dividend for the next year as trading remains in line with targets.

It said financial performance up to January 23 “remains on track”, with it set to meet its guidance for the full financial year.

As a result, the company said it expects to hand out a dividend of 126.02p to shareholders for the 2025/26 financial year.

The company said this is an inflation-based increase from the 121.71p dividend it already announced for the current financial year.

Shares fell 1.9% for the day.

In oil markets, the price of Brent crude oil fell by 0.5%, to about 76 US dollars per barrel.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Diageo, up 102p to 2503.5p, JD Sports, up 2.3p to 84p, Mondi, up 24.5p to 1229p, DS Smith, up 12p to 615p, and WPP, up 13p to 739.8p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Marks & Spencer, down 11.3p to 321.5p, Shell, down 63p to 2620p, Centrica, down 2.9p to 134.7p, Next, down 194p to 9340p, and Hiscox, down 22p to 1066p.