Prezzo hires BrewDog executive as new boss as it targets growth

Italian restaurant chain Prezzo has appointed former BrewDog executive James Brown as its new boss.

Mr Brown has joined as the group’s chief executive, replacing Dean Challenger who will return to his previous role of finance chief.

The company said Mr Brown would steer a new phase of growth since returning to profitability earlier this year.

It comes more than a year since the business announced the closure of 46 loss-making restaurants after being hammered by higher energy and food costs.

It came close to collapse in late 2020 when it fell into administration after the heavy impact of the Covid pandemic, before being rescued by current private equity owners Cain International.

Mr Brown had announced his resignation as the boss of BrewDog Bars on Wednesday, after nine years at the business.

He oversaw the craft beer maker’s expansion through the launch of its “craft beer hotels” in Manchester, Edinburgh and Aberdeen, and its franchise bars.

Jonathan Goldstein, the chairman of Prezzo, said that Mr Challenger’s leadership “has put Prezzo in a strong position for future growth”, and that Mr Brown’s experience would help “build on this foundation, broaden our reach, and secure lasting success in the competitive dining sector”.

Mr Brown said he was “thrilled to be joining Prezzo at such an important time in its journey”.

Prezzo has shut down a string of its restaurants over the past few years as it took action amid a slow recovery from the pandemic.

Lat year’s overhaul left the hospitality chain with about 100 restaurants and 2,000 staff.

It returned to a pre-tax profit of £7.5 million over 2023, compared with a loss of £30.1 million the year before, according to the company’s latest accounts.