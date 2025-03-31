Primark boss Paul Marchant quits over ‘behaviour towards woman’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The boss of Primark has resigned after an allegation over his behaviour towards a woman.

Primark’s parent firm, Associated British Foods (ABF), said Paul Marchant has stepped down as chief executive of the high street fashion brand with immediate effect following an investigation.

It said the incident related to “his behaviour towards (a woman) in a social environment”.

The company said Mr Marchant co-operated with the investigation, “acknowledged his error of judgment and accepts that his actions fell below the standards expected by ABF”.

“He has made an apology to the individual concerned, the ABF board and also to his Primark colleagues and others connected to the business,” the firm added.

open image in gallery Primark runs more than 450 stores globally (Liam McBurney/PA)

ABF stressed that it will continue to offer support to the individual who brought the incident to its attention.

Mr Marchant had led the fast fashion chain, which runs more than 450 shops, since 2009, when he took over as chief executive from founder Arthur Ryan.

He was previously chief operating officer at rival New Look and had held roles at Debenhams, Topman and River Island.

George Weston, chief executive of ABF, said: “I am immensely disappointed.

“At ABF, we believe that high standards of integrity are essential.

“Acting responsibly is the only way to build and manage a business over the long-term.

“Colleagues and others must be treated with respect and dignity.

“Our culture has to be, and is, bigger than any one individual.”

ABF’s finance director Eoin Tonge will now act as interim boss of Primark, working with the brand’s senior executives and strategic advisory board, ABF said.