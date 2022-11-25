Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Primark to open four new stores and create 850 jobs

The budget retail giant said it hopes to see thriving high streets and shopping centres as it pledged to invest £140 million in its UK stores.

Anna Wise
Friday 25 November 2022 12:46
Primark has unveiled new expansion plans and is set to open at least four more UK stores which will create around 850 jobs (Jacob King/PA)
Primark has unveiled new expansion plans and is set to open at least four more UK stores which will create around 850 jobs (Jacob King/PA)
(PA Wire)

Primark has unveiled new expansion plans and is set to open at least four more UK stores which will create around 850 jobs.

The budget retail giant said it hopes to see thriving high streets and shopping centres as it pledged to invest £140 million in its UK stores over the next two years.

The announcement comes at a time of significant pressure on the retail sector, with numerous retailers reporting that they have suffered from weakening consumer demand as shoppers cut back on non-essential spending.

But Primark said it is committed to offering customers good value across clothing, beauty and homeware products, and recently pledged to freeze its prices until next autumn.

New stores will be opened in Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk, Salisbury in Wiltshire, Teesside Park in Thornaby-on-Tees, and Craigavon in Northern Ireland.

Recommended

Busy towns and cities benefit us all – we want to see thriving high streets and shopping centres where people come together and enjoy spending time

Paul Marchant, Primark

There will also be investment in existing stores, with plans to relocate shops in Bradford and High Wycombe to higher-profile locations, the retailer said.

Refurbishing and upgrading stores in high streets, shopping centres and retail parks form part of the cash injection, including updating the interior decor.

Primark chief executive Paul Marchant said: “The UK is our biggest market and, as we continue to grow and expand our business internationally, we remain as committed as ever to investing in our stores to offer more customers our great value clothing, beauty, homewares and much more.

“Busy towns and cities benefit us all – we want to see thriving high streets and shopping centres where people come together and enjoy spending time.

“Through today’s investment, we’re playing a part in ensuring that UK retail continues to grow and thrive and give people another reason to visit their local high street.”

Recommended

Primark has increased its in-store outlets in recent years, including beauty studios and cafes opening inside larger city-centre shops and a partnership with Greggs.

The business is trialling a click-and-collect service in 25 shops in the North of England and Wales.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in