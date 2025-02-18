Private school fees and plane fares to drive increase in inflation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Inflation is set to have accelerated at the start of this year because of rebounding airfares and sharp hikes in private school fees.

The rate of Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation is expected to have come in at 2.8%, according to a consensus of analysts, when the Office for National Statistics (ONS) releases fresh data on Wednesday.

It would represent a rise from 2.5% in December, when the rate surprisingly eased back.

Economists have said higher private school fees, driven by the Labour Government’s move to end the long-standing VAT exemption for private schools on January 1, will be a major cause of the rise.

From the start of this year, many schools passed price increases onto parents after the standard rate of 20% was applied to private school education and boarding fees.

Economists at Pantheon Macroeconomics has said however that private school fees are a “wild card” with limited information regarding schools’ price plans.

They said they are assuming a 14% month-on-month increase in primary and secondary school fees.

Airfares are also expected to swing higher for January because of seasonal price increases.

Both of these factors are expected to contribute to a jump in services inflation to above 5%, after it hit 4.4% in inflation.

Services inflation is among readings closely watched by the Bank of England as it considers interest rate policy in a bid to keep inflation down.

Inflation is expected to keep rising over the coming months, moving further away from the 2% target rate set by the Bank of England and the Government.

Earlier this month, the central bank said inflation is expected to keep rising to a peak of 3.7% in late summer.

It predicted the inflation rise as it also reduced its growth forecast for 2025, predicting that gross domestic product (GDP) will rise by 0.75%, half of its previous projection.

Tax hikes and wage increases linked to the Labour Government’s October Budget are expected to contribute to the acceleration in inflation later this year.

Pantheon predicted CPI inflation will hit 3.4% in April, as rises to business national insurance contributions come into force, alongside an increase national minimum wage.