Project Willow report on Grangemouth ‘ready to go’ in coming days – minister

The Project Willow report on the future of the Grangemouth refinery site is “ready to go” and will be released in the coming days, MSPs have been told.

The Scottish Government’s acting Energy Secretary, Gillian Martin, said the £1.5 million report is undergoing final checks.

She had earlier said the report, which is being produced as a joint effort with the UK Government, would be available around the end of February.

Owners Petroineos announced last year that it plans to shut the refinery and transition it into an import terminal, keeping only around 65 of the 500 jobs.

Earlier this month, a separate report warned it could take years to bridge the “jobs gap” at Grangemouth if any new industries start at the site.

Project Willow has been assessing the feasibility of transitioning Grangemouth to a low-carbon energy hub.

Ms Martin was asked about progress on the report at the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday.

Conservative MSP Stephen Kerr pressed her on the missed deadline, saying “we know Colin Mackay of STV has seen it somehow”.

Ms Martin said: “Both governments have actually signed off on Project Willow.”

She said it is now with Ernst & Young and Petroineos for “final checks and changes”, adding: “I’m hopeful that in the coming days we will be reconvening the Grangemouth future industries board with a copy – Project Willow is ready to go.”