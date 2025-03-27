Pro-Palestine protesters disrupt Reynolds speech with call for F35 export ban

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators calling for an end to F35 exports to Israel disrupted a talk by Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds on Tuesday.

As Mr Reynolds began to speak at a conference on trade hosted by Chatham House, he was interrupted by a man accusing him of being “complicit in genocide” and demanding an end to the sale of F35 parts to Israel.

Although the Government suspended some arms exports licences to Israel due to concerns they could be used to violate international law.

But components for the F35 jet were not included in the ban, except when they were sent directly to Israel, due to the UK being part of a supply chain that sells the jets to more than 20 countries.

After the protester was removed from the venue, Mr Reynolds said: “We have suspended arms exports to Israel.

“We have not suspended F35s because they are integral to our national security and the defence of Ukraine, and people will know the supply chain for the F35 means they cannot be isolated to one country.

“That decision was laid out very clearly in Parliament, so I’m quite happy, if he wants to ask a question rather than jump on stage, to have that engagement with him.”

He was then interrupted by another protester waving a Palestinian flag, who was also removed from the venue.

A group of protesters had also gathered outside Chatham House, waving Palestinian flags and carry a banner saying “Stop arming Israel”.

Campaigners have called for all partners in the F35 programme, including the UK and the US, to stop supplying the jet to Israel, claiming it has been used in breaches of international law.