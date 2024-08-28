Prudential stays on track despite tougher trading in China and Hong Kong

Support truly

Insurance giant Prudential has revealed a drop in new business profit after tougher trading in its key markets of Hong Kong and China.

The Asia-focused group reported a 3% fall in new business profit – an important gauge of future earnings for insurers – across Hong Kong, its biggest region, to 651 million US dollars (£492 million) in the six months to June 30.

Its mainland Chinese joint venture also suffered a 33% decline in new business to 115 US dollars (£87 million).

We entered this year with a clear strategy and a set of outcomes we are confident in achieving by 2027 Prudential chief executive Anil Wadhwani

The performance across China and Hong Kong dragged down its overall new business profit result for the half-year, down 1% to 1.47 billion US dollars (£1.11 billion), when taking exchange rate movements into account.

The out-turn marks a sharp reversal of trading in Hong Kong, which was boosted a year earlier after the removal of Covid restrictions and the opening of the border with mainland China.

The group – which is listed in Hong Kong and London – said it had “taken steps to reposition our business in the Chinese mainland ahead of both regulatory and macro-economic changes”, while it insisted it was on track with 2027 new business profit goals.

The structural drivers of growth in Asia and Africa for our industry remain intact, with ongoing strong demand in respect of protection, long-term savings and retirement propositions as broader-based economic growth returns to our markets Prudential chief executive Anil Wadhwani

Pru said it had seen a “pick-up in sales momentum” in June that had continued into the second half so far.

Chief executive Anil Wadhwani said: “We entered this year with a clear strategy and a set of outcomes we are confident in achieving by 2027, namely a compounded annual growth rate for new business profit of 15 to 20% and double-digit for cash generation, both measured from a 2022 base.”

The group added: “The structural drivers of growth in Asia and Africa for our industry remain intact, with ongoing strong demand in respect of protection, long-term savings and retirement propositions as broader-based economic growth returns to our markets.

“We continue to be confident in achieving our 2027 financial and strategic objectives.”

The results showed that underlying earnings lifted 6% including exchange rate movements to 1.54 billion US dollars (£1.17 billion).

Analysts at Jefferies said it was reassuring that Pru had seen a recent pick-up in sales momentum.

Shares in Pru lifted 2% in Wednesday morning trading as it also announced a 9% rise in its interim dividend payout.

The group confirmed it had bought back just under 200 million US dollars (£151 million) of shares under its two billion US dollar (£1.5 billion) buyback plan that was announced in June.