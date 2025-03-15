£3.2m boost for industrial park to support Port of Montrose

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scottish Enterprise has provided a grant of £3.2 million to build an industrial park to support the Port of Montrose.

The funding will be part of a £7.2 million investment in the Montrose Port Industrial Park – two miles from the site – which will focus on growing the offshore wind sector in the area.

According to Montrose Port Authority chief executive Tom Hutchison, the investment “reinforces Montrose’s position at the forefront of Scotland’s energy transition”.

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes said: “Scotland’s offshore wind sector is already creating significant opportunities, delivering jobs and attracting major investment across the country.

“The Scottish Government has made it clear that Scotland is open for business and we are working closely with Scottish Enterprise and public sector partners to maximise investment and drive growth in the sector.

“The Port of Montrose is a key asset in supporting Scotland’s offshore wind industry.

“This investment is the latest in a series of strategic commitments we have made to unlock new opportunities and secure Scotland’s future as a renewables powerhouse.”

Scottish Enterprise chief executive Adrian Gillespie added: “The expansion of Montrose Port is hugely important to providing new infrastructure and space to support the continued growth of the offshore wind sector.

“Montrose Port Authority has exciting plans for the future and we are pleased to back that kind of ambition which will attract further investment into Scotland’s economy.”

The 45-acre site, which neighbours companies like Halliburton and Baker Hughes in the town, will “play a crucial role in Scotland’s energy transition”, the port authority’s website said.