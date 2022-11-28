Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Pub chain Marston’s reveals World Cup drinks boost as results delayed

The company had been due to post its results for the year to October 2 on Tuesday.

Henry Saker-Clark
Monday 28 November 2022 15:30
Pub group Marston’s has said food sales came under pressure in the recent heatwave as the searing temperatures saw people drink more and eat less (Marston’s/PA)
Pub group Marston’s has said food sales came under pressure in the recent heatwave as the searing temperatures saw people drink more and eat less (Marston’s/PA)

Marston’s has hailed a drinks boost from World Cup matches as the pub giant pushed back the release of its full financial results due to an auditing delay.

The company, which runs an estate of 1,468 pubs, had been due to post its results for the year to October 2 on Tuesday, November 29.

However, it told investors that it is now set to be announced next week “due to a short delay in the completion of audit procedures” at joint venture Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Company.

Marston’s said it has been reassured that there is “no disagreement” between auditors and management at the brewing arm as it held firm on trading guidance.

As it confirmed the delay, Marston’s told shareholders that it has seen “encouraging” trading since the start of last month.

Recommended

Like-for-like sales in its managed and franchised pubs were 6.8% higher than the same period last year, and up 5% against pre-pandemic levels.

Pubs have demonstrated their resilience time and time again and, to date, there is little in our trading performance to suggest that there has been a change to consumer behaviour; our guests still want to go out and have an affordable treat in a Marston's pub

Marston's statement

It also highlighted positive sales around the World Cup, reporting that like-for-like sales were around 30% higher for the two England games than on equivalent days last year.

It said drink sales were 50% higher, while food sales were also “better than anticipated”.

Marston’s also cheered Christmas bookings, reporting that total bookings for the period are ahead of levels from 2019 and in line with expectations.

In a statement, the firm said: “We remain cognisant of the current macroeconomic environment with the cost-of-living crisis, the impact of the conflict in Ukraine and the resulting challenges this brings in respect of cost inflation and the potential impact on disposable income, as well as potential supply issues.

Recommended

“However, pubs have demonstrated their resilience time and time again and, to date, there is little in our trading performance to suggest that there has been a change to consumer behaviour; our guests still want to go out and have an affordable treat in a Marston’s pub.”

Shares in the company were 0.3% lower 40.1p on Monday afternoon.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in