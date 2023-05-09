Purplebricks shares plunge to new record low on cash reserves warning

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Troubled online estate agent Purplebricks has seen its shares plummet to a new record low, as the group warned its cash reserves were under threat as it looks for a buyer to help revive its fortunes.

The group also warned that while talks over a sale were ongoing, investors could end up with little from any deal, as it said those being looked at “would be expected to deliver returns to shareholders materially below the company’s current share price”.

Shares in the beleaguered firm plunged by more than 60% at one stage in trading on Tuesday, with the firm now having seen its stock market value tumble by nearly 90% over the past year.

The board believes it is necessary to conclude the strategic review and the formal sale process promptly and in a manner that provides more certainty around the group's future ownership Purplebricks

The grim update saw Purplebricks caution that it is now not set to return to cash generation early in its financial year to April 2024 and that its cash reserves would be under threat if a strategic review and sale were not completed soon.

It comes after a difficult 18 months, with an overhaul of its operating model, multiple management reshuffles and shareholder calls for the removal of its chairman Paul Pindar.

The group put itself up for sale in February after disclosing its turnaround plans have been costlier than expected and it is set to sink deeper into a loss.

In its latest update, Purplebricks said a small number of parties were still in discussions over a potential acquisition of the company.

It added: “Given the expected level of potential returns to shareholders the option of an equity fund raise has been revisited but is still considered to lack the necessary support.

“The board, with the assistance of its advisers, will continue to engage with shareholders to understand their views on the options for the group.”

Purplebricks said while the year to April 30 finished in line with its expectations, sales and underlying earnings for the current financial year were being affected after it has failed to increase new property instructions as hoped.

It said that “in light of the group’s current financial position”, its payment processor withheld a portion of remittances, which affected its cash position.

The firm now estimates its cash position has fallen to about £9.1 million as at April 30 2023.

It said: “The board believes it is necessary to conclude the strategic review and the formal sale process promptly and in a manner that provides more certainty around the group’s future ownership.

“In the view of the board, a conclusion to the process is necessary in the interests of shareholder value, and to create greater stability and clarity for the future of the company, its employees, its funding partners and its customers.”

Founded in 2012, Purplebricks had a lot of success in its early years, disrupting an old industry.

In 2017 the company’s shares were selling for about £5 each, but their value has now been decimated, with the stock trading at just over 2p each.