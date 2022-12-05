Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

PwC to shut majority of offices over Christmas to save energy

The accountancy firm will shut its main London office, while a number of its regional offices will also close between December 23 and January 3.

Holly Williams
Monday 05 December 2022 13:42
Accountancy giant PwC is shutting most of its offices over Christmas and New Year for the first time to save energy as UK supplies come under mounting pressure this winter (PA)
Accountancy giant PwC is shutting most of its offices over Christmas and New Year for the first time to save energy as UK supplies come under mounting pressure this winter (PA)
(PA Archive)

Accountancy giant PwC is shutting most of its offices over Christmas and New Year for the first time to save energy as UK power supplies come under mounting pressure this winter.

The group – which employs around 24,000 staff and has 19 sites across the UK – said it would shut its main London office at Embankment Place, while a number of its regional offices will also close between December 23 and January 3.

PwC said there would be workspaces in nearby offices for staff who want to go into the workplace during those times.

Office life is hugely important to our culture and business — but having all our offices open over the holiday period doesn’t make sense at a time of energy scarcity

Kevin Ellis, UK chairman of PwC

Kevin Ellis, chairman and senior partner at PwC UK, said the group wanted to “do our bit to reduce energy consumption”.

Recommended

He said: “Office life is hugely important to our culture and business — but having all our offices open over the holiday period doesn’t make sense at a time of energy scarcity.

“Our people want us to do our bit to reduce energy consumption.

“We’ve taken a pragmatic approach ensuring some offices across the country remain open for those who need them.”

The group added that many employees already use the festive season as an opportunity to take time off, which leaves many of its offices much quieter than usual.

In an internal memo to staff, the group said its More London base near London Bridge would remain open, while regional offices “will be taking a similar approach” with more details on the local office openings due soon.

It told workers: “With many using the festive period to take a well-earned break from work, and with offices typically being quieter during that time, this year we will be taking the opportunity to reduce our energy consumption further by reducing the space we heat and light from Friday December 23 until Tuesday January 3.”

Its rivals are also shutting offices over the Christmas period, with KPMG and Deloitte closing their UK sites in line with previous years.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in