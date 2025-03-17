Qinetiq affected by UK and US contract delays despite defence boom

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Defence firm Qinetiq has come under pressure from contract delays despite global conflicts and uncertainty driving activity in the sector.

It told shareholders on Monday morning that its UK intelligence business and US arm have been knocked by contract delays this year.

The Farnborough-based company added that it is launching a restructuring of its US business to help drive growth.

It said its underlying profit guidance for this year will face a hit of up to £30 million due to its struggles in the US.

In January, the group hired Tom Vecchiolla to lead its US operation in order to accelerate growth.

The firm’s global division, which is largely in the US, “delivered good on-contract growth” for longer-term contracts but has been impacted by short-term uncertainty.

In the US, the group has “continued to experience further delays to short cycle contract awards, particularly in higher margin product sales”.

Qinetiq added that it expects a goodwill impairment of around £140 million due to the uncertain market backdrop.

The group is among defence firms to have seen shares improve on the back of rising global geopolitical uncertainty, but has seen many countries, such as the US, overhaul defence spending plans after changes in government.

Meanwhile, the group said its UK intelligence operation, which represents 25% of group revenues, has experienced further delays to contracts so far this year, impacting recent trading.

“As a result, we have resized some of our capabilities in this sector whilst maintaining market share,” the company added.

On Monday, the group also confirmed plans to hand around £200 million back to shareholders through a share buyback over the next two years.