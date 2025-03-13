Quarter of UK population witnessed shoplifting in last 12 months, poll suggests

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nearly a quarter of the UK population have witnessed shoplifting in the last 12 months, a survey suggests.

The figure is the equivalent of more than 16 million people seeing such an event, according to the British Retail Consortium (BRC)-Opinium poll.

It also found 23% of customers have witnessed the physical or verbal abuse of shop staff, including racial or sexual abuse, physical assault or threats with weapons.

Customers in Nottingham saw the most shoplifting, with 32% of people witnessing an incident, followed by London at 29%, Southampton (28%) and Leeds (26%).

Plymouth and Belfast experienced the lowest rate of incidents at 12% and 13% respectively.

The survey follows a record level of retail crime across the UK last year, including 20 million incidents of theft and violence and abuse climbing to more than 2,000 reports per day.

Separately, shopworkers’ union Usdaw produced their own survey suggesting 77% of retail staff had experienced abuse, 53% had been threatened and 10% assaulted.

Crime cost retailers £4.2 billion last year, including £2.2 billion from shoplifting and another £1.8 billion spent on crime prevention measures such as CCTV, security personnel, anti-theft devices and body-worn cameras, the BRC said.

The Crime and Policing Bill proposes a separate offence of assaulting a retail worker with a maximum sentence of six months and also proposes removing the £200 low value limit for shoplifting, meaning the maximum sentence for shop theft will be seven years regardless of value.

BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson said: “Seeing incidents of theft or abuse has become an all-too-common part of the shopping experience for many people.

“While an incident can be over in a matter of seconds, it can have life-long consequences on those who experience it, making them think twice about visiting their local high streets.

“Criminals are becoming bolder and more aggressive, and decisive action is needed to put an end to it. The Crime and Policing Bill is a crucial step in providing additional protections to retail workers.

“However, in its current proposed form, it does not afford all retail workers the same protections as those working in Scotland, where delivery drivers are also protected.

“The Bill must protect everyone in customer-facing roles in the industry.”

The Association of Convenience Stores (ACS) 2025 Crime Report, released earlier this week, revealed the UK’s local shops recorded an estimated record 6.2 million incidents of shop theft, up from 5.6 million in the previous year.

There were more than 59,000 estimated incidents of violence in the convenience sector over the last year, and 1.2 million incidents of verbal abuse, the report said.

The survey found 59% of retailers believed that incidents involving organised crime had increased over the last year.