Quiz: Full list of 23 store closures

The fashion chain has shut 23 stores after falling into administration.

Henry Saker-Clark
Thursday 20 February 2025 11:00 GMT
Fashion retailer Quiz has swung back to profit as shoppers stocked up on occasion wear in the Black Friday sales (Quiz/PA)
High street retailer Quiz has closed 23 stores after tumbling into insolvency.

It comes after the fashion chain was hit by a downturn in consumer demand, with disappointing sales over the key Christmas period.

The brand was bought in a pre-pack insolvency deal, which has seen new owners Orion save 42 of its shops.

However, administrators closed 23 shops in the UK and Ireland which were deemed “loss-making or unsustainable” by the new owner.

Here is the full list of shops which have now shut their doors:

Athlone, Athlone Town Centre shopping centreBrighton, Churchill SquareBristol, Cribbs CausewayDerry, Richmond shopping centreDoncaster, Frenchgate centreDundee, OvergateEnniskillen, Erneside shopping centreExeter, Princeshay shopping centreFalkirk, Howgate centreFareham, Whitley shopping centreGlasgow, Forge shopping centreGrimsby, Freshney PlaceLiverpool, South John StreetMaidstone, Fremlin WalkMilton Keynes, Silbury ArcadeMotherwell, Brandon Parade SouthNewbridge, Whitewater shopping centre,Peterborough, Queensgate shopping centrePreston, Friargate WalkSouthampton, Westquay Shopping ParadeSwansea, Queens ArcadeTallaght, The SquareTelford, Telford shopping centre

