Quorn factory workers to begin all-out strike in pay row

More than 60 staff at the meat-free paste production plant in Billingham are to walk out from Thursday, the Unite union said

Katie Dickinson
Tuesday 18 October 2022 13:36
Workers at the Quorn factory on Teesside are to stage an all-out strike in a row over pay (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Workers at the Quorn factory on Teesside are to stage an all-out strike in a row over pay (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Workers at the Quorn factory on Teesside will begin all-out strike action this week in a row over pay.

More than 60 staff at the meat-free paste production plant in Billingham are to walk out from Thursday, the Unite union said.

A spokesman claimed the strikes are expected to lead to shortages of Quorn products in supermarkets.

The workers have already taken nine days of strike action in October over a 4% pay offer plus a one-off payment.

The workers are seeking a 9% pay rise – the RPI inflation rate in April, when negotiations began.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “The offer put forward by Quorn is a real-terms pay cut and completely unacceptable to Unite.

“Quorn and Monde Nissin can absolutely afford to put forward a better offer to ensure these workers are paid fairly.

“Our members are determined that they will do just that and they have Unite’s total and unwavering support during these strikes.”

Unite said striking workers include fermenter and chiller technicians, maintenance and laboratory staff and effluent treatment plant staff.

