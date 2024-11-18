Rachel Reeves has been straight with the public, says No 10 amid CV questions

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Downing Street has defended Rachel Reeves’ record of being “straight with the public” amid claims the Chancellor has embellished her CV.

Newspapers over the weekend contested Ms Reeves’ claim in an interview with Stylist magazine from 2021 that she had spent a decade at the Bank of England, when her LinkedIn account described it as a six-year period between 2000 and 2006.

Several media outlets also reported a change to her profile on the networking site which removed a role as an economist at Halifax Bank of Scotland.

This is a Chancellor that has been straight with the public about the state of the public finances and what is necessary to restore financial stability. That is most important No 10 spokeswoman

The job is currently described on her profile as a “retail banking” role, which she held from 2006 to 2009.

Asked whether the Chancellor had exaggerated her CV, No 10 defended her record in office.

“The Prime Minister is very clear that the Chancellor has restored financial stability,” a spokeswoman said.

She added: “This is someone who on coming into office looked under the bonnet and exposed a £22 billion black hole in the public finances, and has been straight with the public about what is necessary to balance the books and restore financial stability in the face of that.”

Pressed about Sir Keir Starmer’s thoughts on the reports, the No 10 spokeswoman added: “He is very clear that this is a Chancellor that has been straight with the public about the state of the public finances and what is necessary to restore financial stability. That is most important.”

Ms Reeves LinkedIn profile lists her work history from 2000 onwards.

It says she worked in three areas of the Bank over the six-year period she was employed there: its international economic analysis division, then at the British Embassy in Washington DC in the second secretary economic division, and finally in the structural economic analysis division.

After this it lists her time working for Halifax Bank of Scotland, then her political career following her election in 2010.

The questions about Ms Reeves’ work history emerged as ministers faced growing anger from farmers about inheritance tax reforms which the Chancellor announced in the Budget.

A “mass lobby” of MPs organised by the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) will take place in Westminster on Tuesday, alongside a separate protest.

They are warning more farmers will be impacted by changes to tax relief on their property and land than the Treasury has accounted for.

Official estimates suggest only the richest quarter of landowners will be affected, but the NFU and others say reforms to inheritance tax relief could drag more farmers into paying extra.