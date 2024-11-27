Rail union claims ‘substantial victory’ in London Underground pay dispute
The RMT said it has accepted a pay offer and ‘notable improvements’ in terms and conditions.
A rail union has claimed a “substantial victory” for its members on London Underground in a pay dispute.
The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) said it had accepted a pay offer it maintained had delivered notable improvements in terms and conditions.
Lower-paid Tube workers will receive pay increases of between 5% and 6.6%, with an average increase of 4.6%, said the union.
Other improvements include extended paternity leave, three years’ protection of earnings for medically displaced staff, and expanded travel benefits, it added.
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “This agreement is a landmark victory for our members and a vindication of RMT’s determination to fight for fair pay and conditions.
“By standing together and using the power of collective bargaining, we have not only secured a strong deal but also protected key safeguards that underpin our members’ work-life balance and dignity in the workplace.
“This success highlights the importance of RMT’s resolute industrial approach, and we will continue to build on this momentum to deliver further improvements in 2025.”