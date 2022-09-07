Rail union leader Mick Lynch to appear on BBC’s Have I Got News For You

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rail union leader Mick Lynch is to appear on BBC’s Have I Got News For You, cementing his popularity since he was thrust into the spotlight because of recent strike action.

The general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union will be a panellist on the programme on September 23,

Mr Lynch has become a media star following his many TV and radio interviews explaining why the strikes are being held.