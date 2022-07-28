Rail union members asked if they want to accept new pay offer
The Transport Salaried Staffs Association said if the offer is rejected there will be strikes on August 18 and 20.
Members of a rail union are being asked if they want to accept a pay offer from Network Rail.
The Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) said if the offer is rejected there will be strikes on August 18 and 20 when its members at a number of train operators are taking industrial action, as well as the Rail, Maritime and Transport union.
The TSSA is not making a recommendation but said it was now at a point where it wanted to put the latest offer from Network Rail to members including controller grades after a number of improvements were made following a previous offer.
The offer includes a 4% pay increase to annual base pay, shift pay and overtime, backdated to January 1, and another 4% increase next year.
There will also be a 75% discount available to staff and their families on all leisure travel.
Voting will end on August 4.
