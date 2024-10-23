Reckitt sees sales of new hyaluronic acid condoms surge in China

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Hyaluronic acid has surged in popularity as a beauty ingredient in recent years, but is now also helping send sales of condoms soaring across China, Durex maker Reckitt Benckiser has revealed.

The household goods giant said sales of its recently launched range of hyaluronic-acid-lubricated condoms have enjoyed double-digit growth in the first nine months of the year so far.

Reckitt launched its first hyaluronic acid-lubricated Durex condoms across China in October 2022 and followed this with another version in March this year.

The ingredient, well-known in beauty circles and among women, is prized for its moisturisation benefits Reckitt Benckiser

It said the range was “designed inclusively with the pleasure of both partners in mind”, but is proving particularly popular with female customers.

It revealed that “women account for over a third of buyers of Durex Hyaluronic Acid condoms, higher than other condoms”.

“The ingredient, well-known in beauty circles and among women, is prized for its moisturisation benefits,” the company added.

The group said recent industry market share data showed it was the leader in the market for hyaluronic-acid-lubricated condoms in China.

Reckitt said that Durex helped drive “high single-digit” sales growth of its intimate wellness ranges over the three months to September 30.

Kris Licht, chief executive of Reckitt, cheered the success of the “innovative launch” in China.

He said hyaluronic acid has “moisturising benefit that’s of great interest to consumers”.

Durex was Europe’s first manufacturer of latex condoms, launching in 1932.