Reeves ‘happy’ to look at UK joining pan-European trade area

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rachel Reeves has said the UK is “absolutely happy” to look at joining a tariff-free trading scheme with Europe after the EU left the door open to British membership.

The Chancellor indicated the Government would consider the prospect of signing up to the Pan-Euro-Mediterranean Convention (PEM), as it would any “constructive ideas” consistent with its “red lines” about not returning to the EU.

Labour has ruled out rejoining the customs union or single market but committed to seeking closer economic co-operation with Brussels as part of a reset in UK-EU relations.

We are absolutely happy to look at these different proposals because we know that the deal that the previous government secured is not working well enough Rachel Reeves

EU trade commissioner Maros Sefcovic this week suggested Britain could join the PEM, which allows for tariff-free trade of goods across Europe, as well as some North African and Levantine nations.

Speaking to Sunday broadcasters, Ms Reeves said she was “happy to look” at the prospect of the UK joining the scheme with Europe.

Asked if Britain would enter the PEM, the Chancellor told Sky News’ Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips: “It was really interesting to see Maros Sefcovic this week suggest the UK might be welcome in that pan-European and Mediterranean customs framework.

“We are absolutely happy to look at these different proposals because we know that the deal that the previous government secured is not working well enough.

“It’s not working well enough for small businesses trying to export, it’s not working well enough for larger businesses either.

“We’re grown-ups who admit that, whereas the previous government said there were no problems at all.

“And where there are constructive ideas we are happy to look at those, as long as they’re consistent with the red lines we set out in our manifesto.”