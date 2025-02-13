Reform UK MP has solar panels installed on farm

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Reform UK MP has had solar panels installed on a farm he owns, it has emerged, after the party set out plans to “undo the effects of net zero”.

Rupert Lowe, who has represented Great Yarmouth since July, has said he is “proud to be involved in a wide range of businesses”.

The Guardian reported on Thursday that Mr Lowe’s farm in Gloucestershire hosts a training ground for a racehorse trainer, which has been furnished with renewable energy kit including solar panels.

A case study on the Powervault website about Ravenswell Farm dated April 2022 says that the firm worked with company Lowe and Oliver to “tailor the optimum solar and storage combination, based on the electricity consumption profile and site configuration”.

Lowe Holdings, the holding company for Lowe and Oliver is listed on the MP’s register of interests as one in which he has over 15% of issued share capital.

Mr Lowe said in a statement: “I’m proud to be involved in a wide range of businesses, which gives me proper insight into how jobs are created and how wealth is generated.

“If more MPs had such real life experience, the country wouldn’t be in such a sorry state.

“My view? Clean energy is incredibly important, but it should be generated in a responsible way that does not bankrupt the country and deindustrialise our economy – particularly at a time when China, India and others are charging through coal.

“Fracking and nuclear are key, and the failure to properly explore those options is a humiliation for the British establishment.

“Every decision made must have the interests of the British people above all else.”

On Tuesday, Reform’s deputy leader Richard Tice said that farmers who build solar panels on their land will not be able to claim inheritance tax relief.

Reform would abolish the “appalling family farms tax”, which the Government has introduced alongside all inheritance tax, Mr Tice told reporters at a central London press conference.

He also claimed the party would impose a “windfall tax” on renewable energy, as he set out Reform’s plans to “undo the effects of net zero”.

Mr Tice added: “But I have to say to those farmers who want to sell out to the renewable industry for solar farms, you can’t have it both ways, folks.

“You’ve got to make a decision, either you are part of food production, part of food security for our nation, or you’re part of the renewables industry.

“So you can’t double dip.

“If you sell out to the renewables industry, then you would not benefit from that inheritance tax relief. That’s only fair.”