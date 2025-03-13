Report on future of Grangemouth site expected next week, minister says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A long-awaited report assessing the future of the Grangemouth refinery site is expected to be published next week, a Scottish Government minister has said.

Project Willow – which is being produced jointly with the UK Government – was due to be published by the end of last month.

The report will look at potential future uses for the site which could keep jobs in the area, as the refinery is set to close in the coming months and put 400 roles at risk.

Asked by local MSP Michelle Thomson when the report will see the light of day, acting junior energy minister Alasdair Allan said: “The Project Willow conclusions and recommendations will be made available via a public information document, and we hope this will be published next week.

“We’re working closely with the UK Government and other partners to finalise details on that.”

Mr Allan also urged owners Petroineos to “explore all possible opportunities” for moving staff to other parts of the firm rather than making them redundant.

“Ministers and officials engage with the Ineos businesses at Grangemouth regularly, recognising their role as an important employer of highly-skilled people within Grangemouth,” the minister said.

“The news that Ineos is considering redundancies as a result of the closure of the refinery is concerning and we stand ready to support workers impacted by this decision.

“I appeal to the business to explore all possible opportunities for redeployment of any workers at risk of redundancy and I commit to exploring with the business all routes to mitigate against any further loss of industrial activity and employment across the industrial cluster.”