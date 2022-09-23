Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Retail bosses hail return of tax-free shopping for international tourists

The £2 billion tax reduction forms part of £45 billion tax-cutting plans unveiled by Kwasi Kwarteng in Parliament on Friday.

Henry Saker-Clark
Friday 23 September 2022 13:14
Retail bosses have welcomed plans to reintroduce tax-free shopping in the UK for global tourists (Alamy/PA)
Retail bosses have welcomed plans to reintroduce tax-free shopping in the UK for global tourists (Alamy/PA)

Retail bosses have welcomed plans to reintroduce tax-free shopping in the UK for global tourists.

The Chancellor said the Government will consult on a new tax-free shipping scheme for Great Britain and modernise the existing scheme in Northern Ireland.

The £2 billion tax reduction forms part of £45 billion tax-cutting plans unveiled by Kwasi Kwarteng in Parliament on Friday.

“This is a priority for our great British retailers – so it is our priority, too,” the new Chancellor said.

The scheme will allow tourists to be refunded VAT on goods bought at UK airports and high street shops when they take it back home.

Recommended

Retailers and other businesses benefited from the scheme until January 2021, when former chancellor Rishi Sunak halted the policy after Brexit.

The Government said it will now gather views on how to approach the scheme ahead of a likely relaunch in 2024/25.

UK Travel Retail Forum chairman Nigel Keal said: “This is a fantastic announcement by a government that has been clear from the start of its intention to put aside Treasury orthodoxy and find new ways to generate growth for the UK economy and industries.

“The travel retail industry welcomes today’s news.

“When the previous government removed tax-free shopping as a part of Brexit, the effects on a travel sector already struggling with the Covid pandemic were substantial.

“The restoration of tax-free shopping will be a boost to the recovery of our industry, and will put UK travel retailers on a level footing with their competitors around the world.”

Recommended

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, added: “We welcome the reintroduction of tax-free shopping for tourists, which will boost sales and bring the UK back in line with other European nations.”

However, she was among industry leaders disappointed that the Government did not cut VAT or address bumper business rates for high street firms.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in