Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Retail footfall plunges amid widespread strike action

Mass walkouts caused an 11.1% fall in footfall to noon compared with the same day last week, according to figures from analysts MRI Springboard.

Josie Clarke
Wednesday 15 March 2023 15:47
Striking members of the National Education Union on Piccadilly march to a rally in Trafalgar Square, central London, in a long-running dispute over pay (Aaron Chown/PA)
Striking members of the National Education Union on Piccadilly march to a rally in Trafalgar Square, central London, in a long-running dispute over pay (Aaron Chown/PA)
(PA Wire)

Shopper footfall plunged on Wednesday as retailers suffered the effects of widespread strike action.

Mass walkouts caused an 11.1% fall in footfall to noon compared with the same day last week, according to figures from analysts MRI Springboard.

Retail parks have been the hardest hit with a drop in footfall of 21.3% compared with last Wednesday, while city centres suffered a 9.6% fall.

The exception was central London, where footfall rose by 7.1%.

This decline is even more significant than usual as it comes on the back of reduced footfall last Wednesday, when customer activity declined by 13.9% from the week before due to severe weather

Diane Wehrle, MRI Springboard

Recommended

Up to half a million junior doctors, teachers, civil servants, lecturers, London Underground drivers, BBC journalists and Amazon workers took industrial action.

The disputes are over pay, jobs, pensions, conditions and cuts, with warnings of more strikes if they are not resolved.

Diane Wehrle, insights director at MRI Springboard, said: “Footfall has been severely impacted by the strikes today, with a decline in footfall from last Wednesday of 11.1%.

“This decline is even more significant than usual as it comes on the back of reduced footfall last Wednesday, when customer activity declined by 13.9% from the week before due to severe weather.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in