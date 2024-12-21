Retailers hoping for a boost as shoppers hit the streets

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Retailers are hoping for a boost before Christmas Day as shoppers hit the streets.

Footfall is expected to increase this weekend as last-minute shoppers descend.

A British Retail Consortium spokesperson said: “Retailers are hoping after a challenging year of trading Christmas will deliver the boost they need.

“One-fifth of the year’s sales are made in the ‘golden quarter’ so it is a very important trading period.”

Figures from retail analysts MRI Software show that over the weekend of December 14 and 15 footfall rose by an average of 19.5% week-on-week, but they added much of this will have been a rebound from Storm Darragh.

MRI said the rising figures should inspire confidence in retailers before this weekend, dubbed “panic weekend”.

It said footfall is expected to increase over this weekend, and historical trends show that footfall in the days leading up to Christmas will typically be 25-30% higher in retail parks and shopping centres compared to the week before, and around 11-15% in high street locations.

A Trafford Centre spokesperson said the November footfall was up 14% year-on-year, while sales are also up year-on-year at the Manchester shopping centre in the health and beauty category compared to November 2023.

They added: “We’re prepared for a busy weekend, as visitors from far and wide make the most of all the shopping, leisure and festive experiences on offer here at the centre.”