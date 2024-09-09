Revolution Bars brings on board former Pizza Express boss as chairman

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Revolution Bars has hired former Pizza Express boss Luke Johnson as chairman of the troubled group.

Mr Johnson, who holds a 20% stake in Revolution Bars following its recent cash call, takes over from Keith Edelman as he retires after nearly 10 years at the helm of the board.

Revolution Bars has undergone a restructuring plan to help stave off potential insolvency, including shutting nearly 25 bars to help it get back on track after being hit hard by the pandemic and recent cost-of-living crisis.

The group has been left with 65 venues following the emergency overhaul, now with 27 Revolution Bars, 15 Revolucion de Cuba bars, 22 Peach Pubs and one Founders & Co site.

Revolution also raised £12.5 million through an equity fundraise as part of the plans to help the business turn around its fortunes.

Hospitality entrepreneur and investor Mr Johnson was one of the backers involved in the fundraise.

As former chairman and co-owner of Pizza Express, he played a key role in the rapid expansion of the high street chain in the 1990s.

Rob Pitcher, chief executive of Revolution Bars, said: “Keith’s strong leadership has been instrumental in steering the group since 2015, through IPO (initial public offering), the pandemic, unsolicited offers and the most recent fundraise and restructuring plan.

“As he steps down, we express our gratitude for his support and vision, which have left an enduring footprint on the company.”

He added: “We are excited to be working with Luke who is vastly experienced in the hospitality sector and brings a wealth of knowledge to enable the next phase of the group’s development.”

Mr Edelman praised Mr Johnson’s “outstanding experience” in the sector and said this “will be instrumental in guiding the group in the future”.

“I leave knowing the company is now in a stronger position and fit for purpose in today’s marketplace,” he said.

Mr Johnson’s recent ventures have also included the nationwide Gail’s Bakery chain.

But his reputation was dealt a blow by the collapse of Patisserie Valerie in 2019 after a fraud scandal at the group, which he chaired at time of its implosion.