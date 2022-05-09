Rightmove CEO to step down in 2023 after 16 years with company
Rightmove boss Peter Brooks-Johnson has announced plans to step down after more than 16 years with the property firm.
The UK’s largest property website said Mr Brooks-Johnson will remain in the chief executive role until its full-year figures are unveiled in February 2023 and will help with finding a replacement and ensure a smooth handover.
The group said it is now launching the search for his successor.
Mr Brooks-Johnson said: “With Rightmove progressing well on its mission to make home moving easier and our strong trading from 2021 continuing into 2022, I have decided it is an appropriate time to seek a new challenge.”
Rightmove chairman Andrew Fisher said: “Peter has made a significant contribution to the success of Rightmove over the past 16 years and whilst we are disappointed that he will be leaving the business, we understand his decision.”
He added: “I look forward to working with Peter to ensure a smooth transition and given Rightmove’s strong market position we are confident we will attract a high-calibre successor.”
Mr Brooks-Johnson joined Rightmove in 2006, before working up the ranks to become chief executive in May 2017.
He was previously a management consultant with Accenture and the Berkeley Partnership.
The group saw profits jump by more than two thirds to £225.6 million as the business said that the number of customers using its upgraded package doubled in 2021.
The business saw revenue per advertiser on the property site leap 9% compared with 2019, before the pandemic struck.
