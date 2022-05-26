Rishi Sunak’s spending plans at a glance: a windfall tax and a universal grant
The Chancellor has set out a fresh emergency package for the cost-of-living crisis just two months after his spring statement.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has returned to the Commons to unveil a new £15 billion emergency package of measures to support households through the cost-of-living crisis.
Just two months after his last set-piece spending announcement, he announced a U-turn to hit oil and gas giants with a windfall tax to fund a raft of new measures.
With targeted support to those who need it most and a grant to ease energy bills for all households, here is a quick look at the details.
– Windfall
Though Mr Sunak did not use the word “windfall”, having spent months opposing the move, he did announce a “energy profits levy” to raise around £5 billion in a year.
The temporary tax will hit oil and gas firms by 25% on extraordinary profits, which have surged because of the invasion of Ukraine and the coronavirus pandemic.
An 80% investment allowance was also announced in order to calm Conservative nerves that the move will dent North Sea firms’ investment to save them 91p for every £1 they spend.
But it will not necessarily be a one-off, with the Treasury saying it will be “phased out” as “prices return to historically more normal levels”.
– A universal grant
The Chancellor acknowledged the situation has worsened since he announced the energy bills discount, which was effectively a £200 loan.
He has doubled it to a £400 discount on bills for all households from October, and has now genuinely made it a grant that will not need to be paid back.
– Targeted measures
More than eight million of the lowest income households will receive a £650 one-off payment. It will apply to households on Universal Credit, Tax Credits, Pension Credit and legacy benefits.
Separate one-off payments of £300 will go to pensioners and £150 for those receiving disability benefits.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.