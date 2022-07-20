Rising inflation to ‘hammer’ pay packets of frontline workers, TUC warns
Meanwhile, Unite claimed ‘relentless corporate profiteering’ is driving inflation.
Unions called for restraint on company profits, not pay, as soaring inflation is set to fuel calls for higher wage rises to tackle the cost-of-living crisis.
Unions pointed to the 11.8% RPI figure as evidence of how much prices are rising, saying that is in stark contrast to pay rises, such as those announced for public sector workers on Tuesday.
The TUC warned rising inflation is going to “hammer” the pay packets of frontline workers.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said “Workers have had the spring, summer, autumn and winter of discontent for years. We now have record inflation to match record temperatures.
“Average pay is now falling at the fastest rate in 20 years. Unite will not stand by and let workers take the hit for a crisis not of their making.”
Unite said its latest investigation showed where the blame lies for the real causes of current inflation – “and it’s not workers’ wages”.
Ms Graham added: “The Government and corporate UK are scapegoating workers, trying to blame them for record rising prices, but it’s not workers’ wages driving inflation, it’s relentless corporate profiteering. It’s time we started talking about that.”
TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady said: “Families are under immense pressure as food and energy costs soar, and companies raise prices much faster than wages.
“We need profit restraint and pay rises that keep up with prices. And the Government must play its part with decent pay rises for public servants.
“If we do not do more to get pay rising, struggling workers will cut back their spending. Businesses will suffer, and we risk entering a recession.”
An analysis by the TUC showed hospital porters’ real wages will be down by £200 this year, maternity care assistants by £600, nurses by £1,100, and paramedics by more than £1,500.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.