Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Rising inflation to ‘hammer’ pay packets of frontline workers, TUC warns

Meanwhile, Unite claimed ‘relentless corporate profiteering’ is driving inflation.

Alan Jones
Wednesday 20 July 2022 09:12
The TUC said nurses’ real wages will be down by £1,100, this year (PA)
The TUC said nurses’ real wages will be down by £1,100, this year (PA)
(PA Wire)

Unions called for restraint on company profits, not pay, as soaring inflation is set to fuel calls for higher wage rises to tackle the cost-of-living crisis.

Unions pointed to the 11.8% RPI figure as evidence of how much prices are rising, saying that is in stark contrast to pay rises, such as those announced for public sector workers on Tuesday.

The TUC warned rising inflation is going to “hammer” the pay packets of frontline workers.

Families are under immense pressure as food and energy costs soar, and companies raise prices much faster than wages.

Frances O'Grady, TUC

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said “Workers have had the spring, summer, autumn and winter of discontent for years. We now have record inflation to match record temperatures.

Recommended

“Average pay is now falling at the fastest rate in 20 years. Unite will not stand by and let workers take the hit for a crisis not of their making.”

Unite said its latest investigation showed where the blame lies for the real causes of current inflation – “and it’s not workers’ wages”.

Ms Graham added: “The Government and corporate UK are scapegoating workers, trying to blame them for record rising prices, but it’s not workers’ wages driving inflation, it’s relentless corporate profiteering. It’s time we started talking about that.”

TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady said: “Families are under immense pressure as food and energy costs soar, and companies raise prices much faster than wages.

“We need profit restraint and pay rises that keep up with prices. And the Government must play its part with decent pay rises for public servants.

Recommended

“If we do not do more to get pay rising, struggling workers will cut back their spending. Businesses will suffer, and we risk entering a recession.”

An analysis by the TUC showed hospital porters’ real wages will be down by £200 this year, maternity care assistants by £600, nurses by £1,100, and paramedics by more than £1,500.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in