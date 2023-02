RMT union rejects latest offers from Network Rail and train operating companies

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The biggest rail workers’ union has rejected the latest offers from Network Rail and the train operating companies aimed at resolving the long-running disputes over pay, jobs and conditions.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) said that following a wide-ranging consultation with every level of the union involved in the national rail dispute, its executive decided to reject both offers on the basis that they do not meet members’ expectations on pay, job security or working conditions.

The union said it was seeking an “unconditional“ pay offer, a job security agreement and no detrimental changes being imposed on members’ terms, conditions and working practices.

We have carried out an in-depth consultation of our 40,000 members and the message we have received loud and clear is to reject these dreadful offers Mick Lynch, RMT

The union said it believes Network Rail’s plans for maintenance were unsafe, unhealthy for staff and unworkable.

Network Rail rejects the union’s claims.

The RMT said it will now seek further meetings with Network Rail and the Rail Delivery Group to try to achieve a negotiated settlement.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “We have carried out an in-depth consultation of our 40,000 members and the message we have received loud and clear is to reject these dreadful offers.

“Our members cannot accept the ripping up of their terms and conditions or to have safety standards on the railway put into jeopardy under the guise of so-called modernisation.

“If our union did accept these offers, we would see a severe reduction in scheduled maintenance tasks, making the railways less safe, the closure of all ticket offices and thousands of jobs stripped out of the industry when the railways need more investment, not less.

“We have carried out an extensive listening exercise and our members have spoken.

“It is now time for the employers and the Government to listen to railway workers in their tens of thousands.

“Our industrial campaign will continue for as long as it takes to get a negotiated settlement that meets our members’ reasonable expectations on jobs, pay and working conditions.”

Though the offers represent progress on a number of fronts, we will continue to ballot for further industrial action as the dispute remains live Transport Salaried Staffs' Association

Both Network Rail and the Rail Delivery Group have offered a pay deal worth 9% over two years.

The Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) said its members will vote on the same offer it has received from the Rail Delivery Group.

A TSSA spokesperson said: “Members involved in this long-running dispute will now have the chance to vote on whether what the train companies have come up with is enough to address their demands.

“We have fought for months on pay, job security and conditions in the face of a cost-of-living crisis and intransigence from Government ministers.

“What is on the table now is a result of careful negotiations and the commitment of our members in their determination to demonstrate our collective industrial strength.

“Though the offers represent progress on a number of fronts, we will continue to ballot for further industrial action as the dispute remains live.”