Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

RMT urged to think again over plan for rail strikes in run-up to Christmas

Downing Street said the ‘right offer’ had been made to the union.

David Hughes
Monday 05 December 2022 14:00
The departures board at Victoria Station, London (James Manning/PA)
The departures board at Victoria Station, London (James Manning/PA)
(PA Wire)

Rail union chiefs have been urged to “think again” and call off strikes which are set to cause transport chaos in the run-up to Christmas.

Downing Street sought to put pressure on the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) to accept a new pay deal, insisting it was the “right offer” to bring certainty to workers.

The Rail Delivery Group (RDG) offered a backdated 4% pay rise for 2022 with the same again next year and guarantee of no compulsory redundancies before April 2024.

But within hours of the offer on Sunday it was rejected by the RMT.

The planned strikes, on December 13-14 and 16-17, coupled with an overtime ban over Christmas, risk a month of disruption on the network.

Recommended

Asked whether Rishi Sunak wanted the RMT to put the offer to its membership, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “That fundamentally is a decision for the RMT.

“But we do think this is the right offer, it is a significant improvement on what they were offered before and we are confident it represents a good offer for their membership that provides them a significant uplift in pay and certainty, they will get a further uplift the following year.”

The spokesman said the strikes could still be avoided: “We continue to urge the RMT to think again. There is still time.

“They have been offered an improved, new deal by the train operators, a 4% increase both this year and next – that’s a change from what was offered before, which was a 3% one-year deal.

“The proposal also backdates to the beginning of the current financial year, meaning staff could go into Christmas having the knowledge that they will receive an improved, back-dated pay rise early in the new year.”

But the RMT said the offer was conditional on accepting vast changes to working practices, huge job losses, driver-only operated (DOO) trains on all companies and the closure of ticket offices.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “We have rejected this offer as it does not meet any of our criteria for securing a settlement on long-term job security, a decent pay rise and protecting working conditions.”

The Government is braced for a wave of strike action over the winter as pay offers fail to keep pace with soaring inflation.

Downing Street would not rule out expanding legislation aimed at curbing the impact of strikes.

Legislation on imposing minimum service levels on transport services during strikes has already been put forward, although MPs have not begun debating it.

While there are no current plans to widen its scope, No 10 said the situation was being kept under review.

“Our focus on legislation with regards to strikes is on minimum service levels, the Bill that we introduced in October is the first step in achieving this,” the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said.

“We are keeping under review what is the right balance with regards to strikes. We won’t hesitate to bring forward changes if we judge they are required.”

But the Prime Minister’s official spokesman distanced Mr Sunak from Nadhim Zahawi’s suggestion that strikes were “exactly what Putin wants to see”.

Royal College of Nursing general secretary and chief executive Pat Cullen denounced Mr Zahawi’s remarks “as a new low for this Government”.

Asked if Mr Zahawi’s comments were helpful, Mr Sunak’s official spokesman said: “I think you’ve heard from the Prime Minister before about the rationale around public sector pay.”

Recommended

The spokesman added: “I think the Prime Minister has talked before about the need, when it comes to pay rises, to do what is affordable to the taxpayer.

“Obviously, nurses play a vital role in our health service. And that’s why we agreed with the recommendation of the independent body to give them a pay rise and indeed why we did so when no other public sector workers received one last year.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in