Robinsons maker Britvic rejects £3.1 billion takeover offer from Carlsberg

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Soft drink maker Britvic has rejected a £3.1 billion takeover move by Danish brewing giant Carlsberg.

The Robinsons squash and J2O maker saw its shares jump by as much as 15% on Friday in response.

The Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire-based company said it received a proposal from Carlsberg for the whole business on June 11.

It said the potential bid valued to the company at 1,250p per share, or £3.1 billion.

It recognises its fiduciary duties and will consider any further proposal on its merits Britvic

But Britvic said it concluded that the approach “significantly undervalues Britvic, and its current and future prospects” and rejected the move days later.

It came a week after it rejected a 1,200p per share approach from Carlsberg.

Britvic told shareholders: “The board remains confident in the current and future prospects of Britvic.

“It recognises its fiduciary duties and will consider any further proposal on its merits.

“There can be no certainty that any firm offer will be made for the company, nor as to the terms of any such offer, should one be made.”