Rolls-Royce boosts FTSE 100 as shares soar on profit upgrade

London’s FTSE 100 outperformed European peers with modest gains on Thursday as a boost for Rolls-Royce helped offset heavy losses for WPP.

The blue-chip index climbed 24.75 points, or 0.28%, to close at 8,731.46.

Shares in Rolls-Royce soared by more than 15% after the engine manufacturer lifted its profit forecast and said it would buy back about £1 billion of stock from investors.

New plans to hike defence spending in the UK have driven stronger investor sentiment for manufacturers in the sector in recent weeks.

The chief executive of Rolls-Royce, which makes makes engines for passenger jets and the military, said higher levels of spending would bring more jobs and grow the economy.

Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst for IG, said: “Rolls-Royce’s astonishing gains have been a major theme for investors for around two years, but today saw the stock hit stratospheric levels after a resoundingly bullish set of figures.

“The lack of major car producers and associated firms in London’s main index meant that the FTSE 100 was able to avoid too much tariff-related volatility, though European markets did not escape unscathed.”

It came as US President Donald Trump said he planned to impose tariffs on Canada and Mexico starting next Tuesday, and to double the 10% universal tariff charged on imports from China.

Mr Beauchamp said the news “certainly prompted a drop in stock markets, but Wall Street demonstrated its resilience once more”.

In Paris, the Cac 40 was 0.51% lower at close, while in Frankfurt, the Dax dropped 1.07%.

In New York, the S&P 500 was down about 0.1%, and the Dow Jones was up 0.7% by the time European markets closed.

The pound was losing ground against the US dollar, down about 0.4% to 1.262, but up 0.3% against the euro, at 1.213.

In other company news, advertising giant WPP told shareholders its sales are likely to shrink this year after client spending weakened in recent months.

Shares in the group, which is often seen as a bellwether for the wider economy, plunged by more than 15% to hit the lowest price since late 2020.

WPP said it was investing heavily in its artificial intelligence-powered marketing platform, which it said was used by tens of thousands of its own staff. Shares in WPP closed 16.2% lower.

Aviva was given a boost after reporting that its operating profit jumped 20% to £1.8 billion in 2024, coming in above analysts’ expectations.

The insurance giant has agreed to buy rival Direct Line with the deal set to complete around the middle of the year, creating a combined firm estimated to cover more than a fifth of the UK motor insurance market.

Shares in Aviva rose 4.2% after the results.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Rolls-Royce, up 100.6p to 731.6p, London Stock Exchange, up 675p to 11,775p, Hiscox, up 50p to 1,169p, Aviva, up 22p to 546.8p, and IAG, up 11.5p to 338.7p.

The biggest fallers were WPP, down 125p to 645.2p, Howden Joinery, down 51.5p to 787.5p, Endeavour Mining, down 85p to 1,545p, Haleon, down 13.1p to 382.4p, and Berkeley Group, down 114p to 3,588p.