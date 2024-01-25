Roses are red, violets are blue, will there be a shortage from the EU?

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ministers have faced calls to guarantee there will be no shortage of red roses for Valentine’s Day caused by post-Brexit border checks.

Goods from Britain have faced EU controls since it left the bloc’s single market at the start of 2021, with the UK Government introducing new requirements for animal and plant products coming from the other direction.

Trade minister Greg Hands said the border target operating model will “simplify border processes for both imports and exports”, although Labour MP Daniel Zeichner (Cambridge) voiced concerns over the difficulties for importing flowers.

What's the minister doing to ensure that we'll have a plentiful supply of imported red roses for Valentine's Day, especially for all those Conservatives on the other side who love each other so much? Daniel Zeichner

Mr Zeichner told the Commons: “Those five times delayed border checks are coming into effect very soon but those dealing with plant, animal health products are seriously worried about potential delays.

“Indeed, the chair of the Horticultural Trade Association pointed out that the process of importing a petunia from the Netherlands has already increased from 19 to 59 steps, and he warns the new border is a disaster waiting to happen.

“So what’s the minister doing to ensure that we’ll have a plentiful supply of imported red roses for Valentine’s Day, especially for all those Conservatives on the other side who love each other so much?”

Mr Hands replied: “Well, I’m feeling his love this morning, thank you.

“We have consulted very widely on the border target operating model, we’ve put a lot of time and effort and a lot of consultation – we’ve been running webinars, we’ve been putting out leaflets – to make sure businesses are aware and the introduction of this will be staged.

“I think what he needs to be careful about is what Labour’s plan will be because this week the EU ambassador to London revealed the fact that Labour’s desire for a food and veterinary agreement is likely to lead to closer, dynamic alignment between London and Brussels in the future, which is directly against his party leader’s stated policy of no dynamic alignment.”

Downing Street sought to provide reassurance.

A No 10 spokeswoman said: “I don’t think people should be worried, I’m sure people will be able to provide gifts to their loved ones on Valentine’s Day in the way that we always see.”

Pressed if that extends to roses too, she said: “I’m sure people will be receiving bouquets of flowers on Valentine’s Day this year.”