Royal Mail cleaners and engineers to strike over pay

The CWU union said around 90% of Royal Mail cleaners have had no pay rise this year.

Alan Jones
Tuesday 27 September 2022 17:23
A general view of Royal Mail vans (Rui Vieira/PA)
A general view of Royal Mail vans (Rui Vieira/PA)
(PA Wire)
(PA Wire)

Royal Mail cleaners and engineers have voted to strike in a dispute over pay.

Members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) employed in Property and Facilities Functions backed industrial action by 9-1.

The union said around 90% of Royal Mail cleaners have had no pay rise this year, while engineers and admin members were offered the same 2% pay rise “imposed” across the Group.

As well as pay, the union is seeking parity with the rest of Royal Mail Group employees in a number of areas, including pensions, leave entitlement, average holiday pay and paid maternity/paternity leave.

During the pandemic, these workers were vital for the functioning of society

Dave Ward

CWU general secretary Dave Ward said: “I congratulate our members in overcoming the company’s propaganda and standing with their colleagues.

“During the pandemic, these workers were vital for the functioning of society.

“Now, they are being treated with complete and utter contempt.

“It’s a familiar story in Britain today.

“But these workers would have never accepted these terms, and nor will their union, who will now pull out every possible stop to ensure these people get the pay rise they deserve.”

