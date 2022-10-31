Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Royal Mail group faces ‘no further action’ over potential security probe

In August, the business secretary at the time, Kwasi Kwarteng, had contacted the company due to its largest shareholder.

Henry Saker-Clark
Monday 31 October 2022 09:02
Royal Mail owner IDS has said it faces no further action after the business secretary threatened a national security probe (Steve Parsons/PA)
Royal Mail owner IDS has said it faces no further action after the business secretary threatened a national security probe (Steve Parsons/PA)
(PA Wire)

Royal Mail’s parent firm has said it faces no further action months after ministers said they would launch a national security probe into the company.

International Distributions Services (IDS), which was renamed from Royal Mail Group earlier this year, had faced the potential intervention after the firm’s largest shareholder, Vesa, increased its stake to just over 22%.

Vesa is controlled by Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky, who also owns stakes in West Ham United football club and Sainsbury’s.

The company has now been notified by the Secretary of State that no further action is to be taken under the NSI Act in relation to the potential increase by Vesa of its shareholding in the company to more than 25%

International Distributions Services

In August, the business secretary at the time, Kwasi Kwarteng, had contacted the company to say he suspected arrangements were in progress, or being contemplated, which would increase Vesa’s stake to more than 25%.

Recommended

Mr Kwarteng had said he was “exercising his call-in power under Section 1 of the NSI (National Security and Investment) Act”.

The recent legislation gives the Government powers to investigate deals that “will result in an acquisition that may give rise to a risk to national security”.

In July, the business secretary used powers from the Act to block a foreign sale for the first time, stopping Beijing Infinite Vision Technology (BIVT) from buying vision-sensing technology from the University of Manchester due to security concerns.

However, on Monday, IDS confirmed that Vesa’s stake in the company will not face security intervention.

“The company has now been notified by the Secretary of State that no further action is to be taken under the NSI Act in relation to the potential increase by Vesa of its shareholding in the company to more than 25%,” it said.

Recommended

It comes amid a challenging period for Royal Mail, which revealed plans to consult on up to 6,000 redundancies earlier this month, blaming the impact of strike action by its workers.

On Sunday, the latest planned strikes by Royal Mail workers in the next two weeks were called off following a challenge by the company.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in