Royal Mail international services restored after cyber incident disruption

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

All Royal Mail international services have been reinstated at post offices following disruption caused by a cyber incident, it was announced on Tuesday.

Royal Mail told customers last month that the cyber incident meant that post offices were unable to handle international mail or parcels at its 11,500 branches.

Neill O’Sullivan, Post Office managing director parcels and mails, said: “Postmasters have been the innocent victims of this faceless crime, unable to support businesses and consumers wishing to use their expertise to get parcels sent abroad.

“For many small businesses, Post Offices are an integral part of their business set-up and this has been a challenging time for them too.

“We have worked day and night in partnership with Royal Mail to reinstate all international services via our branch network.”

These past weeks have been difficult for postmasters who through no fault of their own have missed out on remuneration for providing international mail services Neill O'Sullivan

The Post Office said it was providing additional money to Postmasters for handling international items at branches in the form of a new fixed payment for each transaction.

In addition, for all Royal Mail international labels sold in branch during February and March, Post Office will pay additional commission on the value of each item.

Mr O’Sullivan added: “These past weeks have been difficult for postmasters who through no fault of their own have missed out on remuneration for providing international mail services.

“Postmasters are operating in a tough economic climate and this package of remuneration improvements should help rebuild their earnings from international parcels.”