Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Royal Mail international services restored after cyber incident disruption

Royal Mail said last month that the cyber incident meant that post offices were unable to handle international mail or parcels at its 11,500 branches.

Alan Jones
Tuesday 21 February 2023 11:18
Royal Mail branding (Chris Radburn/PA)
Royal Mail branding (Chris Radburn/PA)
(PA Archive)

All Royal Mail international services have been reinstated at post offices following disruption caused by a cyber incident, it was announced on Tuesday.

Royal Mail told customers last month that the cyber incident meant that post offices were unable to handle international mail or parcels at its 11,500 branches.

Neill O’Sullivan, Post Office managing director parcels and mails, said: “Postmasters have been the innocent victims of this faceless crime, unable to support businesses and consumers wishing to use their expertise to get parcels sent abroad.

“For many small businesses, Post Offices are an integral part of their business set-up and this has been a challenging time for them too.

“We have worked day and night in partnership with Royal Mail to reinstate all international services via our branch network.”

Recommended

These past weeks have been difficult for postmasters who through no fault of their own have missed out on remuneration for providing international mail services

Neill O'Sullivan

The Post Office said it was providing additional money to Postmasters for handling international items at branches in the form of a new fixed payment for each transaction.

In addition, for all Royal Mail international labels sold in branch during February and March, Post Office will pay additional commission on the value of each item.

Mr O’Sullivan added: “These past weeks have been difficult for postmasters who through no fault of their own have missed out on remuneration for providing international mail services.

“Postmasters are operating in a tough economic climate and this package of remuneration improvements should help rebuild their earnings from international parcels.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in