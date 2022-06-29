Royal Mail managers vote to strike in jobs dispute
Unite said Royal Mail plans to cut 542 frontline delivery manager jobs alongside a redeployment programme to bring in worsening terms and conditions.
Royal Mail managers have voted to strike in a dispute over jobs.
Members of Unite backed walkouts by 86% and by 89% in Northern Ireland.
The union said Royal Mail plans to cut 542 frontline delivery managers’ jobs alongside a redeployment programme to bring in worsening terms and conditions.
The dispute involves around 2,400 managers across more than 1,000 delivery offices.
Unite said it would announce strike dates in the coming days and called for management to return to the negotiating table to reach a settlement to avoid disruption.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “It is no surprise at all that these workers have voted overwhelmingly for industrial action.
“Make no mistake, Royal Mail is awash with cash – there is no need whatsoever to sack workers, drive down pay or pursue this ill-thought-out redeployment programme.
“These plans are all about boardroom greed and profiteering and nothing whatsoever to do with securing this vital public service.
“Shareholders have been seizing the Royal Mail profits, while our members have been holding the service together. Enough is enough.
“Our Royal Mail members are guaranteed Unite’s 100% support in any industrial action they take this summer to get the company off this ruinous path.”
