Royal Mail reveals new set of stamps illustrating well-known mythical creatures

The stamps were illustrated by London-based artist Adam Simpson.

Alan Jones
Thursday 20 March 2025 00:01 GMT
The Loch Ness Monster on a stamp (Royal Mail) (PA Media)

Royal Mail has revealed images of a new set of stamps illustrating well-known mythical creatures and legendary figures of folklore.

Images in the eight stamps feature Beowulf and Grendel, Blodeuwedd, the Loch Ness Monster, Cornish piskies, Fionn mac Cumhaill, Black Shuck, a grindylow and a selkie.

The stamps were illustrated by London-based artist Adam Simpson.

David Gold, director of external affairs and policy at Royal Mail, said: “For some parts of the UK, local myths and legends are as much a part of their identity as the local landmarks and architecture.

“These beautifully illustrated stamps celebrate a fascinating aspect of British culture and custom.”

The stamps can be pre-ordered from today and go on sale on March 27.

