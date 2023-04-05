Jump to content

Royal Mail talks end without agreement in dispute over pay, jobs and conditions

The company has been in negotiations with the Communication Workers Union.

Alan Jones
Wednesday 05 April 2023 10:58
(PA Archive)

Talks aimed at resolving a long-running dispute at the Royal Mail have ended without agreement.

The company has been meeting the Communication Workers Union to try to reach a deal over pay, jobs and conditions.

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “After 11 months of talks, including mediation by Sir Brendan Barber and Acas, we are deeply concerned that our talks with CWU have concluded without an agreement.

In the best interests of the business, our customers, and the job security of our postmen and women, change cannot be delayed any further

Royal Mail

“We made substantial efforts to reach an agreement, including making a number of further improvements to our offer.

“These improvements were all based on feedback from the CWU, and we were hopeful that the CWU would put a deal to its members.

“We remain committed to reaching an agreement with the CWU. We have been clear throughout the dispute that not transforming our network and working practices is not an option in a business losing more than £1 million a day.

“In the best interests of the business, our customers, and the job security of our postmen and women, change cannot be delayed any further.”

Royal Mail said it had increased its pay offer and extended the deal until April 2025.

