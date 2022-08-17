Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Royal Mail workers back strike action in row over terms and conditions

Members of the CWU are already planning to walk out on August 26 and 31 and September 8 and 9 in a separate row over pay.

Alan Jones
Wednesday 17 August 2022 16:48
Royal Mail workers have voted to strike in a dispute over terms and conditions (Rui Vieira/PA)
Royal Mail workers have voted to strike in a dispute over terms and conditions (Rui Vieira/PA)
(PA Wire)

Royal Mail workers have voted massively in favour of strikes in a dispute over pay and conditions, increasing the threat of disruption to postal deliveries.

Members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) backed strikes by 98.7% on a turnout of more than 72%.

It was the second ballot of Royal Mail workers, who are already planning to strike on August 26 and 31 and September 8 and 9 in a separate row over pay.

CWU general secretary Dave Ward said it was a “staggering” result which sends a clear message to bosses about opposition to plans to changes to terms and conditions under modernisation plans.

“We will do everything possible to see if we can make progress but the Royal Mail management has to change its position,” Mr Ward said.

Recommended

“If they don’t, then we will take strike action.”

The four strikes in the coming weeks will be the first national walkouts of postal staff, including delivery workers and those in sorting offices, since 2013.

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “Instead of engaging meaningfully on change that will secure future jobs, the CWU has decided to ballot against change.

“We are losing £1 million a day and we need to change what we are doing to fix the situation and protect jobs.

“This change is also needed to support the pay package we have offered to CWU grade colleagues, worth up to 5.5%. This is the biggest increase we have offered for many years and the CWU have rejected it.

“This would add around £230 million to Royal Mail’s annual people costs when the business is already loss-making.

“The CWU has put forward ideas for change that would cost over £1 billion while not delivering the changes needed to ensure Royal Mail can grow and remain competitive in a fast-moving industry.

The CWU have their heads in the sand and are failing to grasp the seriousness of the situation

Royal Mail spokesperson

“These actions do not represent a union that supports change. We wanted to meet this week but were disappointed the CWU couldn’t make it – we hope to meet next week. The CWU have their heads in the sand and are failing to grasp the seriousness of the situation.

“Royal Mail can have a bright future but we can’t achieve that by living in the past. Customers want more parcels, bigger parcels, delivered the next day, including Sundays, and more environmentally friendly options.

“By modernising, we can offer more of what our customers want at a price they are willing to pay, all whilst protecting jobs on the best terms and conditions in the industry.”

Mr Ward said: “Today’s result is another rejection of those at the top of Royal Mail who should consider their positions.

“Postal workers are being pushed to the edge, but there can be no doubt they will fight the planned erosion of their workplace rights with determination.

“This country is growing sick of a business elite who are completely out of touch with ordinary people.”

Recommended

CWU deputy general secretary Terry Pullinger said: “Our members, who worked miracles during the pandemic, are being treated with complete contempt.

“The ongoing attempts of Royal Mail Group to whittle away people’s hard won working conditions will be met with fierce opposition.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in