Ryanair records £1.2bn annual profit as fares rise

The Dublin-based airline’s profit haul for the 12 months to March 31 compares with a net loss of 355 million euros (£309 million) the previous year.

Neil Lancefield
Monday 22 May 2023 07:52
Budget airline Ryanair has revealed it swung to an annual profit of 1.43 billion euros (£1.24 billion) after a bounce back in travel demand and higher fares (Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA)
Budget airline Ryanair has revealed it swung to an annual profit of 1.43 billion euros (£1.24 billion) after a bounce back in travel demand and higher fares (Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA)
(PA Wire)

Budget airline Ryanair has revealed it swung to an annual profit of 1.43 billion euros (£1.24 billion) after a bounce back in travel demand and higher fares.

The Dublin-based carrier’s profit haul for the 12 months to March 31 compares with a net loss of 355 million euros (£309 million) the previous year and comes after a 74% surge in passengers to 168.6 million.

It said air fares jumped 50% on levels seen a year earlier, to an average of 41 euros (£36).

Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary flagged cost pressures over the year ahead, with the company’s fuel bill expected to surge by more than one billion euros (£869 million) due to higher oil prices.

He said he was “cautiously optimistic” the airline can grow profits modestly over the year ahead as he expects the ongoing recovery in travel and higher fares to help offset the fuel bill hit.

