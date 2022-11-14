Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

S4 Capital enjoys boosted profits as it eyes up more ‘whopper’ clients

The company reported its gross profit and net revenue reached £250 million in the three months to September 30, up 73% on a reported basis.

Anna Wise
Monday 14 November 2022 08:09
Sir Martin Sorrell’s digital advertising firm S4 Capital has reported a rise in profits (Jonathan Brady/ PA)
Sir Martin Sorrell’s digital advertising firm S4 Capital has reported a rise in profits (Jonathan Brady/ PA)
(PA Archive)

Sir Martin Sorrell’s digital advertising firm S4 Capital has enjoyed boosted profits, as the boss said its clients’ focus on performance amid forthcoming global recessions will “play to our strengths”.

The company reported its gross profit and net revenue reached £250 million in the three months to September 30, up 73% on a reported basis from the £144 million posted this time last year.

Revenues also surged by more than two thirds on a reported basis, from £178 million last year to £300 million in the latest quarter.

Sir Martin said that the firm has kept up momentum despite political and economic “gloom” and a slowdown in growth across the technology sector.

Despite the current macro political and economic gloom and slowing tech growth, our top-line momentum has been more than maintained in the third quarter and remains relatively strong into the fourth quarter

Sir Martin Sorrell

Recommended

It saw particularly strong performance in the Americas, where reported gross profits grew by 89%, but slower growth in Asia Pacific which was primarily affected by China’s zero-Covid policy, the group said.

The boss said that S4 has 10 “whoppers” in sight, which refers to big clients worth more than 20 million dollars in revenue per year, and is well on its way to reaching its long-term goal of 20.

The firm’s existing clients include BrewDog, TikTok, Diageo and Booking.com, and “whoppers” like Facebook and Google.

It added that the average size of its top 50 clients has grown 70% year-on-year.

Sir Martin told investors that his firm is well placed to meet its clients’ marketing and advertising needs as recessions in parts of the world become more likely.

He said: “Despite the current macro political and economic gloom and slowing tech growth, our top-line momentum has been more than maintained in the third quarter and remains relatively strong into the fourth quarter.

“Given the reduction in global gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate forecasts for 2022 and 2023 and the likelihood of recession in some parts of the world, clients will be moving ‘down the funnel’, as we say, prioritising performance and activation, measurement of marketing ROI and media mix modelling, which plays to our strengths.

“We believe this changing market environment will continue to offer significant growth opportunities given our client profile, relative size and disruptive model.”

Recommended

The former WPP boss founded the company in 2018 and it has around 8,950 employees in 32 countries.

The company said it expects operational earnings for 2022 to reach around £120 million, in line with previous expectations.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in