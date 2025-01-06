Samsung unveils plans to turn TVs into AI assistants

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Samsung is introducing new artificial intelligence-powered features to its televisions that turn them into “intelligent partners” that can personalise the viewing experience and even act as a home security guard.

Called Samsung Vision AI, the new tools also include the ability to translate foreign language content in real time and instantly get more information about what is on-screen – whether it be information on a programme or actor, or ingredients for a dish that appears.

The announcement comes ahead of the CES technology show in Las Vegas – the largest consumer tech event in the world – which officially opens on Tuesday and will see thousands of new products unveiled to more than 100,000 attendees.

Samsung said its new technology would turn TVs into central hubs for smart homes, building on the continuing AI boom that has seen all of the world’s major tech firms embrace AI-powered tools as they battle to establish themselves as market leaders in the sector.

With Samsung Vision AI, we’re reimagining what screens can do, connecting entertainment, personalisation, and lifestyle solutions into one seamless experience to simplify your life SW Yong

The tools will also utilise the firm’s SmartThings ecosystem – its network of connected devices and appliances around the home.

Samsung said this would allow Vision AI to offer users home insights and daily updates using data from other connected devices – for example a round-up of everyone seen at the front door via a smart doorbell, or monitoring pets at home during the day, all of which can be asked for using voice control.

SW Yong, president and head of the vision display business at Samsung, said: “Samsung sees TVs not as one-directional devices for passive consumption but as interactive, intelligent partners that adapt to your needs.

“With Samsung Vision AI, we’re reimagining what screens can do, connecting entertainment, personalisation, and lifestyle solutions into one seamless experience to simplify your life.”

The Korean electronics giant also announced it was bringing AI to another screen, a new beauty mirror which scans a user’s face and offers personalised beauty insights – and recommends cosmetic products – based on its analysis of the user’s skin type.