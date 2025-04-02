Scotch Whisky Association ‘disappointed’ with Donald Trump’s tariff announcement

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Scotch Whisky Association has said it is “disappointed” the companies it represents could be impacted by a 10% tariff imposed on US imports of UK goods announced by US president Donald Trump.

The SWA, which represents more than 90 companies from across the Scotch Whisky industry, said it would continue to support efforts by the UK Government to reach a compromise agreement with Mr Trump’s administration.

Salmon Scotland, which represents every company involved in salmon farming in Scotland, echoed the SWA’s comments, adding it was “confident” US consumers would continue to purchase imported Scottish salmon.

Mr Trump confirmed that from midnight in Washington – 5am Thursday in the UK – a 25% tariff would be imposed on all foreign cars imported to the US – a move which experts fear could cost 25,000 jobs in the British car industry.

He said tariffs of 10% would apply to other products from the UK – the same level as the global “baseline” he set for countries around the world as part of his “reciprocal” measures.

Speaking in the White House rose garden, Mr Trump said: “April 2, 2025 will forever be remembered as the day American industry was reborn, the day America’s destiny was reclaimed, and the day that we began to make America wealthy again.”

A spokesperson for the Scotch Whisky Association said: “The industry is disappointed that Scotch Whisky could be impacted by these tariffs.

“We welcome the intensive efforts by the UK government to reach a deal with the US administration, and we continue to support this measured and pragmatic approach towards a mutually beneficial resolution.”

Tavish Scott, chief executive of Salmon Scotland, said: “Around a quarter of the salmon exported from Scotland is for the American market, where our premium product is increasingly popular.

“We have great confidence that Americans will continue to buy nutritious Scottish salmon, particularly when the country is reliant on imports to meet US consumer demand.

“Salmon producers want a business-like and stable trade relationship with the USA, so we support the UK Government’s efforts to achieve that outcome through a calm and measured approach.”

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes said: “The tariffs proposed will clearly have an impact on many Scottish businesses for which the US is an important export market.

“We do not believe unilateral measures by the US are the answer and we are concerned about the negative impact of trade barriers on the Scottish economy.

“We urge the US and all parties to come together and work towards mutually beneficial resolutions.

“We greatly value the strong social, cultural and economic ties Scotland shares with the US and we will work to ensure these continue to flourish.”